Two of the four seriously injured, all men between the ages of 20 and 30, are said to be in mortal danger.

Police received multiple reports of the stabbing around 5:40 p.m.

Parts of the city center are completely closed off. The police are on the move en masse. In any case, there are two police helicopters in the air looking for the perpetrators, broadcaster WDR reports. There are several emergency doctors and ambulances at the gym.

Nothing is yet known about the background to the violence. Duisburg is about half an hour’s drive from Venlo.

