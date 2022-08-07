A shooting Sunday morning in Cincinnati, Ohio, left at least nine people injured, city police said.
Assistant Police Chief Mike John said at a news conference today that the suspected shooter fled the scene after opening fire on a crowded area on Main Street in the city and is still on the run.
“Right now, we have a police officer who fired one shot, and we don’t know if he hit the person who shot him,” John added. “What I can tell you is that person was actively shooting with a firearm at the time.”
John explained that none of the victims suffered from a serious condition, as most of the injuries were to the lower extremities.
The accident occurred in the famous “Over the Rain” area of Cincinnati, one of Ohio’s largest cities, known for its restaurants.
Since last April, several American states have witnessed shooting incidents that killed 40 people and injured more than 70 others.
#Injured #shooting #Cincinnati
