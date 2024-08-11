Home policy

Press Split

The Ukrainian president is satisfied with the Kursk offensive. (Archive photo) © Susan Walsh/AP/dpa

The Ukrainian head of state speaks directly for the first time about the offensive on Russian territory near Kursk. New attacks took place there during the night.

Kiev/Moscow – A residential building in the city of Kursk has been damaged in renewed attacks on Russian territory. According to official reports, at least 13 people were injured, two of them in serious condition. Debris from a fired Ukrainian missile fell on the building and started a fire, reported the Russian state agency Tass, citing the acting governor of the region, Alexei Smirnov. The information could not be independently verified. Ukraine has been defending itself against the Russian war of aggression for around two and a half years.

A few days after the start of the Ukrainian advance into Russian territory near Kursk, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented directly on it for the first time. Army Chief of Staff Oleksander Syrskyy reported to him about “the advance of the war into the territory of the aggressor,” Zelenskyy said in his evening video address. “I thank all units of our armed forces that made this possible for us,” said the President.

Ukraine is thus proving “that it is really capable of ensuring justice and guarantees to build up exactly the pressure that is needed – pressure on the aggressor.” Neither Zelensky nor the military in Kyiv provided any more precise information about the current status of the Ukrainian troops’ advance into Russian territory.

Russian column hit near Kursk. © Anatoliy Zhdanov/Kommersant Publishing House/AP/dpa

In recent days, Zelensky had only made indirect allusions to the attack in the direction of Kursk.

Russia evacuates tens of thousands of civilians near Kursk

In view of the heavy fighting in the area around Kursk in western Russia, the regional civil defense has already evacuated tens of thousands of people, according to Tass. Around 76,000 civilians have already been evacuated from the border area and accommodated in other regions of Russia.

Civilians evacuated from the Kursk region. (Archive photo) © Uncredited/Acting Governor of Kursk region Alexei Smirnov telegram channel/AP/dpa

Regarding the actual fighting, Russian military bloggers wrote that the Ukrainian forces had already penetrated several kilometers deep into Russian territory. The Russian military is calling their countermeasures an “anti-terrorist operation.”

Ukrainian intelligence reported that Russia had begun moving a marine brigade from the occupied Crimean peninsula to the Kursk region. Part of the convoy of vehicles had already been destroyed on the way there. Another Russian attack helicopter had also been shot down.

In Kyiv, MPs told the Unian news agency that Ukrainian forces had captured at least three major settlements in the Kursk region. The information could not be independently verified.

A missile alert was sounded throughout the Kursk region in the afternoon. Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov warned of the potential dangers on the Telegram platform and called on the population to seek shelter if possible.

New military package from the USA

According to President Zelensky, Ukraine has received another large package of military aid from the USA. Among other things, his armed forces have been supplied with new anti-aircraft missiles, artillery rockets and artillery shells. “We are trying to ensure timely logistics so that the aid reaches the front as quickly as possible,” said Zelensky.

Selenskyj again calls for release of missiles for attacks

Ukrainian President Zelensky has again asked his country’s Western partners for permission to use the heavy weapons they supply – rockets and cruise missiles – to launch attacks deep inside Russian territory. “We expect decisions from the United States, the United Kingdom and France on long-range capabilities that will bring a just peace closer,” Zelensky said.

Ukrainian drones on their way to the front. (Archive photo) © Evgeniy Maloletka/AP/dpa

Without this permission, the Ukrainian armed forces can only use combat drones of their own production against logistical and military targets on Russian territory. Due to the low explosive power of the unmanned aerial vehicles, the Ukrainians rarely achieve major successes. dpa