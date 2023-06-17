Home page World

Split

Police officers in Essen’s Innstadt: On the night of Saturday there were violent clashes between several groups. © Markus Gayk/dpa

First in Castrop-Rauxel, now in Essen. Several people, including police officers, were injured in a mass brawl on Friday evening. The police are investigating.

Essen – Several participants and two police officers were injured in a mass brawl among at least 80 people late on Friday evening in Essen. A police spokesman said on Saturday that several people had been taken to hospitals. The police had been deployed with a “larger contingent” and a helicopter. It is not yet clear how many were injured. It is probably about a “conflict in the field of clan crime”.

The argument broke out around 9:30 p.m. in front of a restaurant. According to the information, several onlookers were added, so that 113 people were last on site. Iron bars and knives were later found at the scene of the fight. The police were on duty until well after midnight. “Reconnaissance measures” are currently underway to find out whether there could be another argument on Saturday, the spokesman said.

The police are also investigating whether there was a connection to a brawl with several injuries in Castrop-Rauxel, around 30 kilometers away, which also occurred on Friday evening. At the moment, however, the personal details of those involved in the brawl in Essen still have to be determined, said the spokesman. dpa