Saturday, April 8, 2023, 2:06 p.m.





A motorist was injured this Saturday in Lorca when his moped collided head-on with a car at the intersection of Jerónimo Santa Fe avenue with Preacher Juan Antonio Malo street. The incident occurred after 1:30 p.m.

The man was left lying on the ground and was treated by the Emergency services who transferred him by ambulance to the Rafael Méndez hospital. Local Police officers attended the scene of the event and collected testimonies from witnesses who had witnessed the accident.