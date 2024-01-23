At least three people were injured after a strong earthquake shook the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, near the border with Kyrgyzstan, in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The earthquake was recorded at a magnitude of 7.1 by the China Earthquake Networks Center, while the US Geological Survey estimated its magnitude at 7.

The earthquake occurred at 02:09 am on Tuesday, about 130 kilometers west of the town of Aikul in Xinjiang.

There were no immediate reports of deaths, according to the official China Central Television, while at least three people were injured.

Many aftershocks were recorded.

Earthquakes occur frequently in mountainous regions of western China, although they usually affect sparsely populated areas.