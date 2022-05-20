in streets of the mayor Benito Juarez of Mexico City, assaulted the family of the Mexican ambassador in Belgium, Roger Granguillhome.

According to information from the Ministry of Citizen Security (SSC) of the Mexico City the victim was identified as Eduardo Granguillhomerelative of the ambassador.

Its about ambassador’s sonas reported by the media.

They report that he was driving a vehicle in the city hall of Benito Juarezwhen he was assaulted by some subjects.

The capital authorities indicate that before this he was admitted to a hospital by a facial injurysince the subjects tried to strip him of his vehicle and when he refused, they shot him.

How did it happen?

The man was waiting changed the traffic light when men tried strip him of his vehicle. Given this, the victim accelerated but collided with another vehicle, for which the assailants shot in the face.

Emergency and security services Mexico City They arrived at the site to carry out the corresponding tasks.

So far the state of health and the situation of the victim who was transferred to a capital hospital. Meanwhile, the corresponding investigations will be carried out to find those responsible for the crime.