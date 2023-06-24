Eleven passengers on a Cathay Pacific flight were injured Saturday while exiting the plane after a tire burst and the takeoff from Hong Kong was stopped. The South China Morning Post reported that Flight CX880 was heading from Hong Kong to Los Angeles, USA, on Saturday morning, with 293 passengers and 17 crew on board.

The newspaper quoted a police source as saying that the plane’s tire exploded, while the police confirmed that the passengers were injured while using the glide to get out of the plane in an emergency.

Cathay Pacific said in a statement that 11 passengers were receiving hospital treatment for injuries sustained during the evacuation process. The company added in the statement: “Our priority is to take care of all affected passengers and crew members.” Later, the company confirmed that nine of the injured passengers had been discharged from hospital by 10:30 a.m. Saturday, local time. The flight, en route to Los Angeles, took off using another plane at 1012 am with 283 passengers on board.