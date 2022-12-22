Leon, Guanajuato.- A motorcyclist and his father were struck and killed for an order on the Morelos bond in the city of LionGuanajuato this Wednesday morning, the motorcyclist had suffered a mishap and his father had come to help him.

The accident occurred after 1:00 p.m.1:30 in the morning at the height of the Zanda subdivision Residential, in the northern area of ​​the urban sprawl, towards the exit to Lagos de Moreno.

According to what was chronicled by local media, a vanabout which information is unknown, dropped a ladder on the asphalt tape and this caused the motorcyclist he will have an accident

The truck continued on its way because it apparently did not realize that it had thrown away the work tool.

The motorcyclist was injured and called his father, who immediately arrived aboard a red Ford Ranger pickup.

When the man was assisting his son, the driver of a gray Toyota Yaris vehicle, which was apparently speeding, lost control, jumped the median, into the opposite lane and ran over father and son.

Both were left on the planters of the ridges that divide the traffic lanes.

Upon the arrival of paramedics, it was confirmed that they no longer had vital signs. Therefore, the driver of the car was detained and made available to the competent authority.

Relatives were notified of the accident, arrived at the scene and identified the victims as 32-year-old José Antonio and 58-year-old José Félix.

The circulation of the central lanes was blocked from the Benito Juárez road distributor, at the height of Balcones del Campestre to Zanda Residencial, in the direction of Lagos de Moreno.

Around three in the afternoon, at the end of the expert work by the State Attorney General’s Office, both bodies were lifted and taken to the Forensic Medical Service to carry out the corresponding legal necropsy.

The motorcycle and the car involved in the mishap were removed in a tow truck and taken to a pension.