A large fire broke out today, Thursday, in a number of shops in the famous Mubarakiya market in the center of Kuwait City, injuring a number of people, but no deaths.

Souk Al Mubarakiya is an old heritage market located in the center of the capital. It is considered one of the important tourist attractions in Kuwait City and is filled with visitors daily from all over Kuwait.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Health announced that 14 cases were dealt with, as five cases were transferred to the hospital, while nine received ambulances and treatment at the scene of the incident.

A spokesman for the fire brigade said that the number of burned shops exceeded twenty, most of them in the arms market. The number of teams dealing with the accident reached eight.

Plumes of smoke were seen from the fire from several kilometers from the site of the accident.