Real Madrid and Liverpool will meet next Wednesday March 15 to play the quarterfinals of the Champions League. In the first leg, those led by Carlo Ancelotti left the tie practically closed by winning by two goals to five. The English team will try to hit the table to make a comeback at the Santiago Bernabéu
Liverpool arrives after losing in the Premier League against Bournemouth while Madrid won at their stadium against Espanyol in their corresponding league clash. For this game both will arrive with a series of casualties.
These are the injured players of Real Madrid and Liverpool to face the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.
Ferland Mendy
The Frenchman left injured in the Copa del Rey quarterfinal match against Atlético de Madrid and has been out since then. The injury that the Frenchman presents is in the hamstrings and there is no scheduled date for him to return, he will be out against Liverpool and with that match he will add 12 games without playing.
david praises
The Austrian is having problems this season with injuries that mean he can’t have that regularity, he currently has a thigh injury that will deprive him of playing this European game. The player is expected to join at the end of March.
Thiago
Since last February the Spanish midfielder has had hip flexor problems and will be out against Real Madrid. His last game was on February 4 in the Premier League.
Luis Diaz
In principle it was expected that the Colombian would return against Real Madrid in this match but it remains a doubt after the knee injury he suffered and all this time he has been unemployed.
Calvin Ramsey
The 19-year-old winger had to undergo surgery to treat his knee on February 16 and is expected to recover on May 31, so he will not be able to face Real Madrid in this second leg.
