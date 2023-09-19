The Monterrey Soccer Club achieved an important victory with a 3-1 result last weekend against Club León in the corresponding matchday 8 of Mexican soccer in what was an eventful match that included expulsions on both sides of the field. game, so they will arrive motivated for the Clásico Regio duel against the Tigres UANL.
After the meeting at the press conference, the Argentine coach Fernando Ortiz He congratulated his players for the victory achieved at home, especially the players who had to play in positions other than their usual ones.
“A very important match was won, let me enjoy it for a little while, we took the match forward, tomorrow I will see, today I am going to congratulate the players, they played a very difficult match, the first minutes were complicated, they understood perfectly how to go out into the second half with an advantage and with one less player, we have a shortage of forwards, but those who entered in an unknown position did well”
– Fernando Ortiz.
About the replacement of Sergio Canalesthe coach mentioned that the Spanish player had muscle discomfort, but calmed the fans by mentioning that he left the game mainly as a precaution and that during the week his physical condition will be evaluated for the next match, which will be crucial.
“Canales felt pain, he left as a precaution, I still don’t have a diagnosis, he is an experienced player who knows when to continue or not,” said the Argentine coach at a press conference.
The Clásico Regio will be next Saturday, September 23 at 9:05 p.m. on the corresponding date 9 of Apertura 2023 from ‘El Volcán’.
