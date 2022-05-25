Escuinapa.- A group of farm workers went to the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Traffic to request the support of the authority and that the owner of the truck be required to answer for the disability expenses of the people who were injured.

On Friday, May 20, an accident was recorded on the Escuinapa-Teacapan highway, in which a truck transporting personnel to the field was involved. In the information provided, it was mentioned that the mishap had been caused by a mechanical failure, which which caused the heavy unit to end up overturned on a slope of the asphalt folder, in.

It was around 2:30 p.m. that the affected people presented themselves at the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Traffic to request the intervention of the municipal authority, since the owner of the unit that transports personnel to the field refuses to provide them with an economic remuneration for the days that they will not be able to work as a result of this car accident.

“We are presenting ourselves here to Public Security so that they can help us because the owner of the truck named Patricia Zamora does not want to pay us for disability days, many of us who are injured are single mothers, who depend solely on this salary and we stop work, who is going to give us to feed our children?”, expressed an injured woman.

He mentioned that on the day of the accident a crew of 32 workers was on board and 20 people were injured and 5 with major injuries.

“Fortunately there is no longer anyone hospitalized, yes we were paid for the hospital expenses, we are all at rest, but we want them to help us financially,” he said.

The group of workers raised their voices and denounced the following; “We want to clarify that the driver who drove the truck we were in was the one to blame, it is a lie that he had a mechanical failure, what happened is that they were coming from the wrong lane and a double-wheeled truck was approaching head-on. and when trying to merge into his lane he lost control of the steering wheel which caused us to go off the road.”

They assured that the truck was relatively new, they had just been given it that day, in addition to the fact that the driver has addiction problems, a problem that they as passengers had repeatedly exposed to the owner of the unit.

“We told the lady the owner of the truck that we did not want that driver because he had drug problems and even so he ignored us because he said he was a recommended person and here we are all injured and he as if nothing happened, because he got out of the truck unharmed. mishap,” they denounced.

We recommend you read:

Patricia Zamora, owner of the unit, appeared at the Directorate of Public Security and when addressing her on the subject, she said that they have responded to the medical expenses, but that related to the disability resource they are requesting, she was not authorized to report it, since she would check it. with their lawyers.