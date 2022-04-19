Eva de Goede (33) has decided that she wants to add another season to her impressive hockey career. The 251-time international of HGC from The Hague was seriously injured in November, but wants to ‘continue the fairytale’ with the Hagenaars next season and still hopes to participate with the Orange in the World Cup in July.

Eva de Goede, three-time Olympic champion, announced the news to the NOS. There she was a guest as an analyst at the Euro Hockey League final between the women of Amsterdam and Den Bosch. The midfielder, who lives in The Hague, played eleven seasons for the capitals before she surprisingly made the switch to HGC last year.



Quote

Very hockey loving Netherlands should actually be happy with this Mark van Loon, Board member HGC

Her current club left the timing to bring the news ‘out’ to De Goede herself. “Eva had hinted to a number of people within the club in the last two weeks that she will continue,” said Mark van Loon, board member top hockey of HGC. ,,Of course she is a bit of a struggle to see if she will be completely fit again. We left the initiative to her when she wanted to get the news out. If she had done it in two months, that would have been fine too. We don’t want to put any pressure on her.”

Fairy tale

Van Loon is of course delighted with the choice of the former best hockey player in the world (2018 and 2019) to continue for another year at the ‘Gazellen’. “The fairy tale can continue. She has only been able to play 10 games for HGC. Hopefully she will at least make it past 30 with this. We really appreciate her and the team. Very hockey-loving Netherlands should actually be happy with this.”

HGC announced last month that another experienced Orange international, 32-year-old Margot van Geffen, will join the team of coach Robbert-Jan de Vos next season. Midfielder Van Geffen (223 international matches), currently playing for reigning national champion Den Bosch, signed for two seasons with the Hague premier league.

Eva de Goede was seriously injured last November during the match against Belgium © ANP







