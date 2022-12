THE TRUTH Murcia Friday, December 23, 2022, 22:29



A young man was injured this Friday, around 4:00 p.m., during a fight between six people in Molina de Segura, according to what LA VERDAD has learned. The event occurred in a street near the center of the town. Although an ambulance went to the scene, police officers finally transferred the affected person. The injuries appear to be not serious.