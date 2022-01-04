Instead of taking him to the vet after a neighbor’s cruel gesture, the dog’s owner decides to abandon him

No dog deserves to suffer, but the wickedness of human beings really has no limit. This white-haired puppy you see in the photos was abandoned from his family, from those people he loved more than anything else.

When he was just a puppy, he spent happy years beloved by its owner, fed and pampered daily. However, that great love was put to the test when the neighbour hurt the poor dog.

One day, the animal sneaked into his yard and this thing bothered him so much, that he well thought of hit it, breaking his spine.

When his human found this out, instead of helping him and being close to him, he has it abandoned in a ditch and he did not even deign to denounce that cruel man for what he had done to his four-legged friend.

The poor dog rescued by a woman

Fortunately, a woman found herself passing by and when she saw her condition, she was unable to remain indifferent. She managed to take him home with her, feed him and give him a nice warm bath. Despite the pain, the dog realized he was safe and started to wagging his tail.

Only later did the woman realize that she needed a vet, because something was wrong. After the medical examination, the puppy was faced with a rehabilitation anything but easy. But thanks to the love of the one who saved him from death, he managed to find the strength to face any obstacle and today he is healed.

No dog deserves to suffer like this. This is why it is important report every situation of neglect and every abuse towards our four-legged friends. Do not remain indifferent, do not stand by and watch. All animals deserve theirs happy ending.