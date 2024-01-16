At least 12 people were injured after a main hot water line exploded, burning passers-by in the frigid city of Nizhny Novgorod in western Russia, local media reported on Tuesday.

The local regional Internet portal “NNRU” reported, citing information from health authorities, that the injured had suffered burns.

Among the wounded were two children. Pictures from the snow-covered city center showed clouds of steam and huge puddles in the street. It is noteworthy that heating supplies have already been cut off for tens of thousands of people in Russia this winter due to many technical malfunctions.

An incident in the Moscow suburb of Podolsk attracted nationwide attention shortly after the beginning of this year, when tens of thousands of people lost heating for several days after pipes burst.