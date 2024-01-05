One person was killed and others were injured in a fire that broke out Thursday evening in a hospital in the town of Olzen, located in northern Germany near the city of Hamburg, according to what the police announced.

The police said in a statement that the fire resulted in one dead person and the injury of several others, including six who were seriously injured and the rest who sustained minor injuries.

She added that the fire broke out around 22:45 (21:45 GMT), and when firefighting teams arrived at the scene, flames were consuming the third floor and “a lot of smoke” was rising.

The statement explained that rescue teams “heard distress calls” coming from inside the building.

The statement confirmed that fire and police units immediately carried out evacuation operations and took the necessary measures to prevent the spread of the fire.

The authorities opened an investigation to determine the causes of the fire.

According to preliminary estimates, the value of the material damage resulting from the fire may reach more than one million euros, according to the same statement.