In the exciting fourth day of LaLiga, FC Barcelona is preparing to face Osasuna in a duel that promises to keep fans on the edge of their seats. However, the Catalan team faces some significant challenges due to injuries that have affected their squad. Luckily for Xavi, the striker is completely healthy and has Lamine Yamal to accompany Lewandowski at the point of attack.
Three essential names have been left out of the field due to injuries that demand patience and recovery. inigo martinez, with his experience in defense, is dealing with a muscle injury that will keep him out of the field until early September. His absence leaves a noticeable gap in Barcelona’s defensive line, raising the question of who will take his place and whether the team will be able to maintain its solid back without him.
On the other hand, Ronald Araujo, the prominent Uruguayan defender, faces a similar challenge. A hamstring injury will keep him out of action until mid-September. Araujo’s ability to read the game and his aggressiveness on defense will be sorely missed in upcoming games, and it will be a challenge for the team to find a suitable alternative in his absence.
Finally, one of the most sensitive casualties that Barcelona could have is that of Pedro. The canary has been injured again in the rectus femoris of the right thigh, the same injury that he already suffered last year against Manchester United while playing in the Europa League. It is estimated that he will be off the pitch between four and six weeks. At the moment FC Barcelona, luckily, has the core well covered with Frenkie De Jong, Oriol Romeu, Gavi and Gundogan. The club does not want to force his recovery.
FC Barcelona does not have any player sanctioned for this match.
