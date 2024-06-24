The match between England and Slovenia at Euro 2024 is scheduled for Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). This meeting will take place at the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne, Germany
England, one of the favorites of the tournament, will look to secure their place in the knockout stages with a victory against Slovenia. This match will be crucial for both teams, as it could define their destinies in Group C of the Euro Cup.
Below we leave you with the injured and sanctioned of both teams for this match:
England is one of the favorites to win the title, they are the current runners-up and with players like Bellingham, Kane, Saka, Foden and company, they have a great group to go far. Gareth Southgate’s men will not have any injured players for this last match of the group stage of the Euro Cup.
The Slovenia team dreams of qualifying for the next round of the tournament after drawing against Denmark and Serbia. Could be classified as second or third classified. For this crucial match for the Slovenians they will have all their troops available to try to snatch victory from the English.
For this match, no team will have a player who misses the next Euro Cup match due to suspension. The only England player who could miss the next match due to an accumulation of cards is Connor Gallagher
In the Italian team there are several players who could miss the round of 16 clash if they advance to the next round. This is the case of players like Stojanovic, Zan Celar, Erik Janza and Vipotnik
