Next Monday, July 7, on the field of Arrowhead Stadium, in Kansas City, Missouri, the United States National Team will face the Uruguayan squad, led by maestro Marcelo Bielsa, who, regardless of the passing of the years, continues to teach on the field.
The commitment will attend the duel corresponding to the third day of Group C, in the current Copa America 2024. Uruguay is the leader, with six units. The United States follows with three points.
The team with the stars and stripes comes to this match after losing 2-1 to the Panama National Team, in a result that surprised both fans and outsiders, since they had started the competition by beating the Bolivia National Team 2-0.
Uruguay, for its part, has just beaten the Bolivian National Team 5-0, and had previously defeated the Panama squad 3-1, on matchday one of the Copa América 2024, where they are clearly positioned as one of the main favorites to win the title.
Goalie: Rochet
Defenses: Vineyard, Olivera, Araujo and Nandez
Holding midfielders: Valverde and Ugarte
Attacking midfielders: Araújo, De la Cruz and Pellistri
Forward: Darwin Nunez
Goalie: Turner
Defenses: Scally, Richards, Ream, Robinson
Frills: Reyna, Musah, McKennie
Forwards: Wright, Pepi, Pulisic
While the Uruguay National Team arrives complete for the matchday three match against the United States of America, the Stars and Stripes team will have to face this crucial duel with the absences of Tyler Adams and Josh Sargent due to injury; Weah for the expulsion suffered last Thursday, in the 2-1 defeat against the Panamanian team.
