#TigresUANL | André Pierre Gignac is suspended in Liga Mx for the first time since he arrived in Mexico in 2015 due to an accumulation of yellow cards.

He will not play against Chivas on matchday 14 of Ap 2023.@TUDNUSA @TUDNMEX @TudnRadio pic.twitter.com/UzXBH5MVLR

— Vladimir García (@VladimirGarciaG) October 24, 2023