Next Saturday, October 28, at 7:05 p.m., Tigers will visit Chivas in the duel corresponding to matchday number fourteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament. The match will have to take place on the Jalisco field, due to The Weekend’s concert at the Akron stadium.
If they achieve a victory, the squad led by Robert Dante Siboldi would be reaching twenty-eight units. With only nine points ahead, there is the possibility that that same night the university students will secure their place in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Chivas has had a crazy tournament. They started on the right foot, but, upon their return from the Leagues Cup, everything became complicated. In the midst of indiscipline and football losses, the red and white team believed their hopes for this tournament were resigned, and yet, in the last few games they have found a way to add three.
They have just won 2-0 on the road against Puebla, and are already among the first places in the general table. If the competition ended today, Chivas would enter the league directly, so this Saturday they will go out to win no matter what to consecrate their good moment… despite everything.
Something that can work in favor of the Sacred Flock is that Tigres will not be able to have a full squad for the duel corresponding to matchday number fourteen of the Apertura 2023 tournament.
Raymundo Fulgencio and Jesús Garza are concentrated with the Mexican Under 23 Team for the Pan American Games, while André-Pierre Gignac added his fifth yellow card in the match against the Blue Cross last Saturday, so he will not be able to see action against the runner-up Mexican soccer team.
