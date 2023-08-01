Little by little all the keys of the round of 16 of the League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS. One of the defined matches is Tigres against Vancouver Whitecapswhich will take place next Friday, August 4 at the BC Place from Canada.
The U of Nuevo León advanced as first of the West Group 1 with six points, since they beat 2-1 the Portland Timbers and later he hit the minimum San Jose Earthquakeswhile the Caps were seconds of West Group 3 by drawing 2-2 against Lionbut falling on penalties 16-15, apart from beating 1-2 against Los Angeles Galaxy.
Fortunately for the Uruguayan coach Robert Dante Siboldihas a complete squad to face this commitment, since it does not have any injured or sanctioned, so it can plan its strategy without problems.
Until before the binational tournament, the cats only sacrificed the Chilean Igor Lichnovsky to free up an Untrained place in Mexico, for which he is training at the Volcano waiting to define your future. In addition to this, it is mentioned that Lion is in talks to be able to get the signing of the Uruguayan Nicolas ‘Tooth’ Lopezto be able to replace the Chilean Victor Davilawho is leaving for Russian football.
Even in the team it is already taken into account Vladimir Loronawho had been deleted in the last semester due to the controversial tweets where he made known his disagreement for not playing, while the reinforcements Ozziel Herrera and Eugenio Pizzuto They already saw minutes in the League Cup.
