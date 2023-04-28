After the frustrating defeat in the debut against The Strongest in La Paz, River achieved its first victory in the Copa Libertadores 2023 4-2 against Sporting Cristal at the Monumental for the second date of Group D, last Wednesday, and sought to surpass Independent in the 2023 Professional League to continue with the difference of six points over his immediate pursuer San Lorenzo.
The River Plate set achieved it in the classic against “Red”: he won 2 to 0 with goals from Esequiel Barco, who complied with the Law of the Ex scoring a great goal, and from the Colombian Miguel Borja, who came on from the bench in the second half and was able to win the position over Sergio Barreto and then define crossed before the departure of Rodrigo Rey .
Now he will face Atletico Tucumanso we review the injured and the suspended of those of “Micho” facing the game valid for the date 14.
Who are the injured that River has?
paulo diaz he suffers a muscle strain in the left femoral biceps, which is why he had to be replaced in the last match against Independiente. The Chilean joined River’s injured list, which has Matías Kranevitter (broken ankle, will be back soon), Hector David Martinez (right knee patellar tendinopathy, its return is uncertain) and Bruno Zuculini (left knee ligament tear, will return in August 2023).
Who are the suspended that River has?
Facing the trip to Tucumán, to continue leading the Professional League table with comfort, River will not have its two Enzos, Pérez and Díaz, since they reached the fifth yellow card to clean up for the Superclásico vs. Boca. On Tuesday they play against Fluminense for the Copa Libertadores and the following Sunday against Boca, for the Professional League, so Demichelis thinks of a wide rotation.
|
PLAYER
|
ABSENCE REASON
|
POSITION
|
PAULO DIAZ
|
INJURY
|
CENTER DEFENDER
|
MATHIAS KRANEVITTER
|
INJURY
|
CENTER STEERING WHEEL
|
BRUNO ZUCULINI
|
INJURY
|
CENTER STEERING WHEEL
|
HECTOR DAVID MARTINEZ
|
INJURY
|
CENTER DEFENDER
|
ENZO PEREZ
|
5TH YELLOW
|
CENTER STEERING WHEEL
|
ENZO DIAZ
|
5TH YELLOW
|
LEFT SIDE
