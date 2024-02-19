For the 6th round of the League Cup, River barely rescued a draw against Banfield. In fact, they were nowhere close to losing but at 90' Solari tied things up and Demichelis' team took a point, which places them in second position in Group A.
Now the River squad will begin a key week of training this Monday at 9:30, except for Tuesday, which will be free, ahead of Sunday's Superclásico against Boca, where the coach must resolve several doubts regarding the roster of those called up, since he has key players who could be mentioned again. We review each situation in particular.
The Colombian striker Miguel Borjascorer for the Núñez team this year, missed the clash against Taladro due to a micro tearbut the medical staff are optimistic that he will be available against Boca.
“Under the circumstances, We had the pleasant news that the injury is not that serious. Miguel is the first optimist. We are accompanying him, I think he can make it to the game. Then we will see how he trains and that will help us make a more accurate decision. The good thing is that he is going to get into the fight of the week.”said coach Martín Demichelis in the press conference after the game against Banfield.
On the other hand, the central steering wheel Matias Kranevitter and the offensive midfielder Manuel Lanzini They could return to the list of those summoned for the commitment against the Xeneize after leaving behind their respective tears.
They will test in practice during the week and Demichelis will determine if they are fit to return, at least to the bench.
The “Millonario” has two players who are still recovering from their injuries, as is the case of Gonzalo Martínez and Santiago Simón.
“Pity” suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee during the preseason in Florida, United States. Gonzalo felt discomfort, fell to the floor and it was confirmed as the worst. The recovery time in these cases is six to eight months. The player would miss almost the entire year.
In the case of Santiago Simón, he was also injured in the preseason that River did in North America and suffered a dislocated fracture of the first metacarpal in his right hand. As indicated by River's medical team, Simón must be with the area immobilized and will have to face a recovery of approximately 45 days, which could be extended to 60 depending on the evolution. He could arrive on date 8 when River visits Talleres de Córdoba, in one of the most complicated games in the Zone.
“Micho” did not suffer suspensions in the match against “Taladro”, so he will have practically everything else at his disposal for the momentous match.
