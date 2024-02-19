DEMICHELIS AND THE POSSIBILITY OF RECOVERING TWO PLAYERS FOR THE SUPERCLÁSICO ⬜️🟥 🔙 El Millonario is already training thinking about Boca with good news: Matías Kranevitter was discharged from his injury and already trained normally this Monday 🇨🇴 Borja's case was put… pic.twitter.com/KdOyp8cgYf — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) February 19, 2024

“Under the circumstances, We had the pleasant news that the injury is not that serious. Miguel is the first optimist. We are accompanying him, I think he can make it to the game. Then we will see how he trains and that will help us make a more accurate decision. The good thing is that he is going to get into the fight of the week.”said coach Martín Demichelis in the press conference after the game against Banfield.

IS BORJA ARRIVING FOR THE SUPERCLÁSICO!? 🔴⚪️ 🇨🇴 Last Wednesday (2/14), the Colombian suffered a small muscle injury, but ultimately an injury, in the left adductor 🆚 The match with Boca is on Sunday 25/2, at the Monumental 🔜🏟️ pic.twitter.com/DXifT6TWl2 — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) February 19, 2024

They will test in practice during the week and Demichelis will determine if they are fit to return, at least to the bench.

In the case of Santiago Simón, he was also injured in the preseason that River did in North America and suffered a dislocated fracture of the first metacarpal in his right hand. As indicated by River's medical team, Simón must be with the area immobilized and will have to face a recovery of approximately 45 days, which could be extended to 60 depending on the evolution. He could arrive on date 8 when River visits Talleres de Córdoba, in one of the most complicated games in the Zone.