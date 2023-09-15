At Real Madrid there are five players who will have to watch the game from the stands. We will start with the two players who have torn their cruciate ligament: Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao. In the last match against Celta de Vigo, Vini Jr suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him off the playing field for approximately six weeks. Ferland Mendy and Dani Ceballos have muscle injuries that will leave them in dry dock until the middle of next month. Lastly, and much less indecipherable in terms of duration, we have to talk about Arda Güler’s meniscus injury.
Vinicius Jr
Vinicius is forcing the machine to reach the derby, but the club has told him to stop, that they do not want to take any risks with him, according to Edu Aguirre at the Chiringuito de Jugones.
Ceballos and Mendy
Both footballers are already training with the group. The decision is in the hands of Carlo Ancelotti to see whether or not they will be called up for this appointment with Real Sociedad. They are two key pieces for the group now that an avalanche of games is coming. In the case of the Frenchman because if he is 100% he will be the starting left back, and in the case of Dani, he is more than necessary for the midfield rotation.
Militao and Courtois
Both players continue with their recovery but everything indicates that Éder may return sooner than expected as reported by José Félix Díaz. Both have been registered in the Champions League and could arrive in the final stretch.
Arda Güler
The Turk is still unable to train with the group. He is working on his recovery within the Valdebebas facilities and there is no expected date for his return.
At Real Madrid there are no players suspended for this match.
