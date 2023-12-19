Real Madrid will travel to Álava to play the match against Alavés. Ancelotti's men suffer from a large number of injuries for this day.
Below we leave you with all the injured and sanctioned Real Madrid players for this match against Alavés
Thibaut Courtois
Before the summer holidays he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and unfortunately for Real Madrid he has not been able to play a single minute this season due to tearing ligaments in his knee in training. The club acted quickly and the goal is covered, but if he is available again before the end of the season he will be a sure starter.
Eder Militao
Real Madrid's second serious injury this season. The Brazilian suffered the same injury as Courtois during the match against Athletic Club, although it seems that he could reappear before the Belgian.
Eduardo Camavinga
Tchouameni's injury left his compatriot free to play in the position he likes most, and a few minutes were enough for him to show that he has the necessary quality to be a pillar of the Real Madrid project. Unfortunately, in this last national team break he was injured in training with France and will not play again until January, so only Toni Kroos remains as a pivot.
Vinicius Jr.
Real Madrid's attack line is not particularly overstretched this year, and Vinicius' injury is one of the worst news they could receive. The Brazilian has already missed more than a month due to a muscle problem that he suffered against Celta, and in the last international break he seems to have aggravated the injury. There is talk that he could miss two and a half months of competition.
Dani Carvajal
He is the last one of the meringues to be injured. The Madrid native will be out for approximately a month. He is going through a great moment of form and the meringues will see the full-back position suffer with the absence of Dani.
Arda Güler
His signing for Real Madrid has been one of those that has aroused the most excitement among the fans, but at the moment he has not been able to make his debut for the club, not even in preseason. The young Turk has already suffered two setbacks in his recovery from his injury and they have decided not to set a return date so that he can recover as best as possible and without pressure.
David Alaba
Alaba's was the last injury that Real Madrid has suffered this season, another serious injury. The Austrian will miss the remainder of the season after he suffered a torn ligament in the match against Villarreal.
There are no sanctions for this match by Real Madrid
