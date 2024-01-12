Little by little, the desired final of the Spanish Super Cup that will face Real Madrid and FC Barcelona is getting closer. The expectation is maximum, and both teams will try to give their all to lift the first trophy of the season. Thus, Carlo Ancelotti's team suffers very delicate losses in the defensive line, most of them long-term, so the Italian coach has had to make decisions throughout the season to field the best possible defense, even having to adapt on some occasions to players who normally do not play in that position.
Next, we review the injured and sanctioned Real Madrid players ahead of this momentous final against FC Barcelona:
Before the summer holidays he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world, and unfortunately for Real Madrid he has not been able to play a single minute this season due to tearing ligaments in his knee in training. The club acted quickly and the goal is covered. Even so, the player has already started training on the green and it seems that his recovery is gradually heading towards its end.
Real Madrid's second serious injury this season. The Brazilian suffered the same injury as Courtois during the match against Athletic Club, and the first diagnoses seemed to indicate that the defender could return before the Belgian goalkeeper. The reality is that the player is also already training on the green, although very gently, as is normal, so his return to the playing fields will still have to wait a couple of months.
The Austrian defender also injured his knee ligaments in a LaLiga match against Villarreal. This is the third injury of a Real Madrid player in that area this season, and also on the defensive side, so the white club is not having the best of luck in this regard. Alaba should be the last of the three to reappear.
The Galician full-back was injured in training a few days ago. According to the white club's medical report, the player has an injury to the semitendinosus muscle in his right thigh, so the player will miss this final and surely some more important games for Ancelotti's team.
Real Madrid will be able to count on all its personnel who are not injured. The only player who was alert was Jude Bellingham, which would have meant a very significant loss for the merengue team. However, the player finally does not serve his suspension and will occupy a place in Carlo Ancelotti's starting eleven.
