He Monterrey Soccer Club He has not seen his so far in the 2023 Apertura tournament. When the campaign began, the media and fans, even other teams, gave him as the favorite to win the championship. And there were arguments to believe it.
Making top-level signings, as is the case of the Nations League champion with the Spanish national team and the former captain of Betis de Seville: Sergio Canales, added to the incorporation of Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona, were sufficient reasons for get excited
However, injuries have not let them rest. It all started with Rodrigo Aguirre and Germán Berterame. Later he was joined by Rogelio Funes Mori, Sergio Canales and even Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona. Although some players have already seen action again, the injury list is still gigantic.
These are the players that Fernando will not be able to count on: ‘Tano’ Ortíz for his next match, so he will have to improvise a lineup:
SELECTION:
Jordi Cortizo
Victor Guzman
Luis Romo
Jesus Gallardo
Ali Ávila (under 23)
INJURED:
German Berterame
Sergio Canales
Joao Rojas
Jesus Crown
Stephen Medina
Sergio Canales’ injury was perhaps one of those that generated the greatest impact among fans, who had already been excited about the signing of the Spanish footballer. At first there was talk that the former Betis de Sevilla player would miss the entire tournament.
However, various sources assure that he could be back for the Apertura 2023 semifinals. To do so, it will be necessary for Monterrey to improve its actions on the field of play. Something complicated, taking these absences into account.
