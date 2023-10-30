Striped lived a true nightmare on the night of Saturday, October 28, when they received a visit from the current leaders of the Mexican championship: the ‘Eagles’ of Americaand not only did they lose humiliatingly 3-0, but Maxi Meza was also sent off, and Jesús Gallardo was involved in a controversy after injuring Brian Rodríguez.
The topic did not stop there. And the fact is that the azulcrema soccer player declared that Jesús Gallardo was ‘threatening’ him during the match, and various media outlets added that the ‘thundering’ at the América soccer players would have been an order issued by Fernando’s technical assistant: the ‘Tano’ Ortíz.
Both the player and the institutions have already spoken out about it, but the tension continues. Could he have really wanted to injure a professional colleague? Or was Gallardo one of those many accidents that occur in the world of football?
And while the controversy is burning, Monterrey will have to quickly shake off the ghosts of defeat and add three next Tuesday, October 31, when they receive the visit of the Necaxa Hydrorayswho just achieved their first victory at home so far in the tournament.
Maxi Meza joins an already extensive list of absent players that Monterrey has, which includes Axel Grijalva, Héctor Moreno, Sergio Canales, Joao Rojas, Stefan Medina, Edson Gutiérrez, Erick Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo, Rodrigo: el ‘Búfalo ‘ Aguirre and Alí Ávila, who is concentrated with the Mexican Under 23 Team.
