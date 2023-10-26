He Monterrey Soccer Club He is experiencing one of his worst tournaments… as far as injuries are concerned. Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz arrived at the Pandilla for the Apertura 2023, and from the first moment he has had to move him to his starting eleven, since the injuries have not let him rest.
Despite everything, Rayados is located in sixth place in the general table. This is the last of the places that qualify directly for the quarterfinals. If we add to this that Monterrey still has a match pending and will close the Apertura by playing several games as a tenant, despair can be infected with a little hope.
In recent weeks, a rumor began to emerge that Germán Berterame could return to the field for the match against the Eagles of America. Let us remember that the Argentine striker was the first of the many injuries that the gang had this tournament, thus beginning with a negative inertia for the albiazules.
However, the final decision rests with Fernando: ‘Tano’ Ortíz. Will you be encouraged to line him up as a starter? Or will he prefer to take it little by little? Only time will tell. For now, Germán Berterame continues to be part of this very long list of injured and absent:
Axel Grijalva, Germán Berterame, Sergio Canales, Joao Rojas, Jesús: the ‘Tecatito’ Corona, Stefan Medina, Edson Gutiérrez, Erick Aguirre, Jordi Cortizo, Rodrigo: the ‘Búfalo’ Aguirre and Alí Ávila, who is concentrated with the National Team Mexican Sub 23.
