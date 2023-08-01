We are ready for the Round of 16 of the @LeaguesCup!💙🤍 See you soon @TimbersFC! 🤠 pic.twitter.com/t3mPX2ESqO – Rayados (@Rayados) July 31, 2023

It should be remembered that before the contest, the royals did not have the presence of alfonso gonzalezwho underwent surgery on his knee after having injured himself in full league, so it is still out of action. Similarly, the defender Axel Grijalva he suffered an external knee ligament tear and will have him out of action until next year. Finally there is the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrewho suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his left leg in Matchday 1 against Royal Salt Lake, receiving as a diagnosis two weeks off. In case he has a quick recovery, he could be available for a hypothetical final on August 19.

Out of the Leagues Cup! 😱 Monterrey 🤠 confirmed that Rodrigo Aguirre 😎 would be lost due to injury, said tournament 🤕 The note 👉 https://t.co/SUsge0B8x0#RodrigoAguirre #injury #LeaguesCup2023 pic.twitter.com/VM6OuM9xSl – Plano Deportivo (@PlanoDeportivo) July 29, 2023

Apart from that, the team led by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz He does not have any sanctioned, although changes could be coming to his starting eleven, since the Spanish Sergio Canales could make his appearance, after having been in a box in the clash in front of the Seattle Sounders.