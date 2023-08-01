Little by little all the keys of the round of 16 of the League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS. One of the defined matches is Rayados de Monterrey against Portland Timberswhich will take place next Friday, August 4 at the Providence Park.
La Pandilla managed to finish first in the West Group 2 by adding six units after thrashing 3-0 at Royal Salt Lake and come back 4-2 to Seattle Sounderswhere the great figure was the Argentine German Berterameby contributing five of the seven goals.
It should be remembered that before the contest, the royals did not have the presence of alfonso gonzalezwho underwent surgery on his knee after having injured himself in full league, so it is still out of action. Similarly, the defender Axel Grijalva he suffered an external knee ligament tear and will have him out of action until next year. Finally there is the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirrewho suffered a muscle injury in the soleus of his left leg in Matchday 1 against Royal Salt Lake, receiving as a diagnosis two weeks off. In case he has a quick recovery, he could be available for a hypothetical final on August 19.
Now, the appearance of the Chilean sebastian vegas remains up in the air, since according to the journalist Philip Galindo of multimedia, the defender will leave the camp for personal reasons, as the birth of his second child is approaching. However, he is expected to catch up with the team in the coming days, without knowing if he will really come back fit to be part of the starting lineup.
Apart from that, the team led by the Argentine Fernando Ortiz He does not have any sanctioned, although changes could be coming to his starting eleven, since the Spanish Sergio Canales could make his appearance, after having been in a box in the clash in front of the Seattle Sounders.
