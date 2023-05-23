Serie A this season has been very even, not counting Napoli, who quickly fell out of the group, and this is because the level of the Italian teams has risen considerably. This Wednesday we have the Coppa final between Fiorentina and Inter Milan, two teams that are on the rise.
Inter Milan has returned to a Champions League final and could make history if they win against Manchester City, and Fiorentina will play the Conference final against West Ham. Below we leave you the injuries and sanctions of both teams for the final:
injured
Salvatore Sirigu is the first casualty for Fiorentina, the Italian goalkeeper broke his Achilles tendon at the end of March and will not play again this season. He is not the starting goalkeeper, but having him in the squad is very important in case of injury to the starting goalkeeper. Fortunately for the ‘viola’ team, this is the only loss due to injury after Arthur Cabral’s recovery.
Sanctioned
Fiorentina reaches the Coppa final with practically the entire squad available. Apart from Sirigu’s injury, all players will be ready to play since they do not have penalties.
injured
In the case of Inter, the list of injuries or doubts is a little longer. Milan Skriniar He has been in cotton for several weeks preparing for the final stretch of the season, but it is not known if he will reach this game. He missed the Champions League semifinals and hasn’t played the last game against Napoli either.
Apart from this major injury for the interista defense, Henrikh Mkhitaryan He set off the alarms due to a muscle strain in the left rectus thigh and it seems that he will miss this match, even jeopardizing his presence in the Champions League final.
Sanctioned
Like Fiorentina, Inter Milan will be able to count on their entire squad except for injuries for the final. Samir Handanovic almost missed the final when he was sent off in the first leg of the Coppa semifinal against Juventus, but he was only suspended for the second leg.
