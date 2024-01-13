With anticipation at its peak, Barcelona prepares to face Real Madrid in the long-awaited final of the Spanish Super Cup. The coach's tactical calculations and decisions generate speculation among fans. The duel will take place next Sunday at 8:00 p.m. and you can enjoy it through Movistar plus.
Below we leave you with all the injured and sanctioned players of FC Barcelona:
Marc-André Ter Stegen
The German goalkeeper withdrew from the training camp with his national team due to back discomfort, and in the end he needed to undergo surgery to recover from the problems. Ter Stegen is one of the pillars of the team, and his loss greatly affects Xavi.
Marcos Alonso
Also injured on the back, Marcos Alonso will be out for this final against Real Madrid. It is scheduled to return at the beginning of March. He has missed numerous matches.
Gavi
The worst news of the season for FC Barcelona comes from Gavi. The Spaniard suffered a torn ligament during the last national team break and will not play with the team again this season. Furthermore, he could miss Euro 2024, but the latter is not yet assured.
Iñigo Martínez
The central defender who arrived this summer in the Blaugrana discipline fell on his feet, becoming an indisputable asset for Xavi Hernández's defense. Now, the Basque player will be out until mid-February due to muscle problems.
Raphinha
The Brazilian was injured in the semi-final match of the Spanish Super Cup against Osasuna and will be out for around a month and will be out for this final against Real Madrid
Joao Cancelo
Casualties are becoming common at FC Barcelona and Joao Cancelo has been a victim of them. The Portuguese was starting but a knee injury will keep him away from the playing fields
FC Barcelona will not have any sanctioned player to face Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final.
