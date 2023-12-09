The first duel of the season between Girona and FC Barcelona arrives, and to the surprise of almost everyone, it is not the Barça team that is ahead in the standings. Girona is being the surprise of LaLiga and Xavi’s men will need to give their best version to take the game forward, although they will not be able to do it with the entire squad available. These are the injured and sanctioned players at FC Barcelona for the match:
Marc-André Ter Stegen
The German goalkeeper withdrew from the training camp with his national team due to back discomfort, and in the end he needed to undergo surgery to recover from the problems. Ter Stegen is one of the pillars of the team, and his loss greatly affects Xavi.
Marcos Alonso
Also injured on his back, Marcos Alonso will be out for Sunday’s game. He is already close to returning to the team after missing the team’s last games due to discomfort, but it seems almost ruled out for Sunday taking into account the multiple options that Xavi has in this line.
Gavi
The worst news of the season for FC Barcelona comes from Gavi. The Spaniard suffered a torn ligament during the last national team break and will not play with the team again this season. Furthermore, he could miss Euro 2024, but the latter is not yet assured.
FC Barcelona will be able to count on all the players who are not injured in this match since there are no sanctions. The one who will have to be careful is Frenkie de Jongwho has been cautioned in the last two league games and has already received 4 yellow cards and is one away from completing the warning cycle.
