FC Barcelona returns to La Liga after an agonizing victory against Porto in the Champions League. Xavi’s team had some casualties before the Champions League match, but the 90 minutes seemed long for the team, which has also lost some important pieces along the way. These are the FC Barcelona players who will miss the match against Granada:
Lewandowski
The FC Barcelona forward was injured in the first half of the match against Porto, setting off the team’s alarm bells. The club has released a statement informing of the extent of his injury, and it does not look good for the Pole. Barcelona reports that he has suffered a sprained left ankle, and although no time has been given, there is beginning to be talk that he could be out for up to a month, thus even missing the classic.
Raphinha
The Brazilian winger started the game against Sevilla, but could not even finish the first 45 minutes due to an injury. The club has confirmed that it is an injury to the femoral biceps of his right leg and it is estimated that he could be out for close to a month. Precisely in this position, FC Barcelona is more than reinforced, so it will not mean a drastic change of plans for Xavi.
Frenkie De Jong
This loss is serious for FC Barcelona. Frenkie De Jong has remained as a replacement for Sergio Busquets in the team, a difficult place to fill, and the Dutchman left injured in the match against Celta. The club has confirmed that he suffers an injury to the distal tibiofibular syndesmosis of his right ankle, and he is expected to be away from the field for about three weeks. Oriol Romeu will have to step forward and replace the Dutchman.
Pedri
Pedri has been injured for about a month, and although the light is beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel with his case, he will not be in Porto either. The Canarian has an injury to the rectus femoris of his right thigh, an injury that he already suffered at the end of last season, but this week he has already been seen touching the ball alone in the FC Barcelona training sessions, so his return approaches.
FC Barcelona will not lose players for the next match due to suspension. It is a little early to accumulate sanctions for yellow cards, although Gavi has to be careful because he has already had three, and so far none of them have seen the red card.
#Injured #suspended #Barcelona #League #match #Granada