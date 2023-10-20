FC Barcelona returns to La Liga after the national team break, now they will have to return to the league and face Athletic Club de Bilbao. These are the FC Barcelona players who will miss the match against Athletic:
Lewandowski
The FC Barcelona forward was injured in the first half of the match against Porto, setting off the team’s alarm bells. The club released a statement informing of the extent of his injury, and it does not look good for the Pole. Barcelona reported that he has suffered a sprained left ankle, and although no time has been given, it was said that he could be out for up to a month, thus even missing the classic. He is now in the final stretch of his injury.
Raphinha
The Brazilian winger was injured in the match against Sevilla, but could not even finish the first 45 minutes due to an injury. The club has confirmed that it is an injury to the femoral biceps of his right leg and it is estimated that he could be out for close to a month. Precisely in this position, FC Barcelona is more than reinforced, so it will not mean a drastic change of plans for Xavi.
Pedri
Pedri has been injured for about two months, and although the light is beginning to be seen at the end of the tunnel with his case, Athletic Club de Bilbao will not be there either. The Canarian has an injury to the rectus femoris of his right thigh, an injury that he already suffered at the end of last season, but he has already been seen touching the ball alone in FC Barcelona’s training sessions, so he returned it approaches.
Bucket
The young full-back suffers from a muscle injury and will not be against Athletic. He is expected to return at the end of October, beginning of next
Frenkie De Jong
This loss is serious for FC Barcelona. Frenkie De Jong has remained as a replacement for Sergio Busquets in the team, a difficult place to fill, and the Dutchman left injured in the match against Celta. The club has confirmed that he suffers an injury to the distal tibiofibular syndesmosis of his right ankle, and he is expected to be away from the field for about three weeks. Oriol Romeu will have to step forward and replace the Dutchman.
Koundé
The Frenchman was being one of the centre-backs at the moment but an injury will keep him away from the playing fields. Koundé will not be against Athletic due to a sprained knee
FC Barcelona will not lose players for the next match due to suspension. It is a little early to accumulate sanctions for yellow cards, although Gavi has to be careful because he has already had three, and so far none of them have seen the red card.
