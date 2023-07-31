#Blue Cross He still hasn’t won at the start of the football semester

❌ 0-2 Atlas (League)

❌ 0-2 Toluca (League)

❌ 1-2 Tijuana (League)

❌ 1-2 Inter Miami

❌ 1-1 Atlanta United

Even so, “Los Celestes” are already classified to the next round of the #LeaguesCup2023

