Some of the sixteenth keys League Cup 2023 between Liga MX and MLS have been defined, after ending some Groups in the first phase. Among the matches that have already been designated are Los Angeles FC against Bravos de Juárez, Philadelphia Union against D.C. United, Mazatlan versus F.C. Dallas, inter miami against Orlando City, Houston Dynamo will face Pachuca and finally, charlotte fc Cruz Azul is measured.
Regarding La Máquina, he got his pass by beating the penalty shootout against atlanta united after having drawn 1-1 in regulation time. This at least saved the Brazilian’s job for now Ricardo Ferrettiwho sounded strong to be fired if he lost against the Georgia team.
For the meeting to be held at the toyota stadium of Frisco, Texas, next Thursday, August 3, the cement team will continue without being able to count on Rodrigo Huescaswho was injured from Matchday 1 against inter miami and although his injury was not as serious as expected, his recovery will take between four and six weeks, so he loses the championship.
Outside of that, those led by Tuca Ferretti They are complete to face the North American team, since they did not suffer expulsions or sanctions. In view of inter miamionly Jesus Duenas was reprimanded, while against The Five Stripes The chicken He saw the yellow card again, but he will not be penalized and it is possible that he will appear as a starter again.
In the end, Blue Cross He finally has all his reinforcements for the semester, Duenas, carlos salcedothe Colombians Willer Ditta, Diber Changing and Kevin Brownas well as the Brazilian Moses Vieiraand you can now work calmly for the rest of the contest and the Opening 2023.
