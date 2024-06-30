Next Tuesday, July 2, on the field of Levi’s Stadium, in Santa Clara, California, the Brazilian National Team will face the Colombian squad, for the match corresponding to the third day of Group D, in the current Copa America 2024.
The beginnings are often deceptive. How many teams have started by winning a competition and then been left out, even from the first round? Or vice versa. They debut by losing and end up as champions of the tournament. Example? The Argentina National Team, in the last World Cup.
However, it is a reality that, in a tournament like the Copa América, in which everything is defined in just three games, a bad afternoon, like Brazil had against Costa Rica on matchday one, can lead to a monumental failure. . Contrary to Colombia, which started the competition by beating Paraguay 2-1.
Goalie: Alisson.
Defenses: Danilo, Marquinhos, Magalhaes and Wendell.
Midfielders: Joao Gomes and Paquetá
Attackers: Raphinha, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo
Goalie: Vargas
Defenses: Muñoz, Sánchez, Mina and Mojica
Midfielders: Lerma, Ríos, J. Arias, James Rodríguez and Luis Díaz
Forward: Rafael Santos Borré
For the match next Tuesday, July 2, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, both the Brazilian National Team and the Colombian squad arrive with full squads, so it is expected to be one of the best duels of the day.
