This Sunday, Boca Juniors could not achieve a second victory in a row in the Argentine League Cupsince they succumbed 2-1 against Lanusin Ciudad de Lanús, which left it with nine units in seventh place in the Zone Bwhile his rival surpassed him to place himself in second place with twelve points.
He Garnet took the lead from the 14th minute thanks to Walter Bouwho applied the famous 'Law of the Ex' after a large attendance of Raul Loaizabut it was not until the 76th minute when the locals managed to calm down from the feet of Augusto Lotti to passRamiro Carrera.
Already at 90+5',Lucas Blondel He found the ball in the small area to pierce the net and score the honorable goal.
However, the Xeneize He has to raise his face quickly because his next commitment is a match that he cannot lose as it is the Super classicwhere you will have to leave as a visitor.
Next, we review the players affected by coach Diego Martínez ahead of the momentous match against his classic rival River, next Sunday at the Monumental Stadium.
Captain Marcos Rojo would once again join the squad list and it will even be evaluated if he is going from the beginning, after leaving behind the tear in the calf of his left leg that he suffered in the warm-up of the preseason friendly against Gimnasia y Tiro de Salta. They would also rush it considering how weak the defense was against Lanús.
“He is training almost normally. It feels very good. He is in the last stage of recovery. He will surely do the whole week on par with his teammates. We understood with the medical staff and followed the instructions, that perhaps it was not the best thing to be in this game. She took the opportunity to train, raise the load, demand it.This week he will join in training normally,” the coach said about the former United man.
The bad news that the coaching staff received is the injury of Pol Fernandez. The midfielder suffered a high ankle sprain and It is almost a fact that he will not be present at the Superclásicor, since recovery will take about 20 days.
Otherwise, the Edinson Cavaniwho recovered from a stomach ailment and performed against Lanús, although he could not score despite having had very clear chances.
Diego Martínez has no other injuries and no players have been suspended, so the rest will be available to perform in Núñez.
