Football returns after the national team break and the team coached by Cholo Simeone will return to work in front of their people, in their stadium. The Cívitas Metropolitano will host this match on matchday 14 of LaLiga EA Sports that will face Atlético de Madrid and Mallorca in a match in which the colchoneros will try to get the three points and try to find third place in the standings.
Below we show you the injured and sanctioned players of Atlético de Madrid to face Mallorca on this day.
Memphis Depay
The Dutchman started the season well, being one of the colchoneros’ most outstanding players, but an injury has cut his rhythm short. For this match against Mallorca at the Metropolitano he will not be available either, except as a surprise.
Thomas Lemar
The Frenchman left the League match against Valencia injured, and the club confirmed the bad news. Lemar has ruptured his Achilles tendon, and will be sidelined for most of the season.
Reinildo
The winger broke his cruciate in the last derby of last season, and although he is close to returning to the team, the Mozambique player is not yet ready to play.
Vitolo
Vitolo will not be able to return to the field until the end of January. Like Reinildo, the Canarian player suffers a torn cruciate ligament
For this match, Atlético de Madrid will not miss any player due to suspension. Of course, Mario Hermoso will have to be careful since he is just one yellow card away from accumulating five warnings and therefore if he is reprimanded against the Canarian team he would miss the match against FC Barcelona on the following day.
