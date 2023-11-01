Matchday 12 of LaLiga EA Sports will be opened by Las Palmas and Atlético de Madrid next Friday at 9:00 p.m. Cholo Simeone’s men will have to visit a Canarian team that, although lacking a goal, has started this season in a good way
Below we show you Atlético’s losses for this match.
The Dutchman started the season well, but an injury has cut him off. For this match at the Gran Canaria Stadium he will not be available either, except as a surprise.
The Brazilian footballer from Atlético de Madrid was one of the players who was having the most importance due to his weight in attack and defense. With this injury, Atlético needs to strengthen itself, as it has lost a lot of potential. He won’t be back until the end of November.
The Frenchman left the League match against Valencia injured, and the club confirmed the bad news. Lemar has ruptured his Achilles tendon, and will be sidelined for most of the season.
The winger broke his cruciate in the last derby of last season, and although he is close to returning to the team, the Mozambique player is not yet ready to play.
Vitolo will not be able to return to the field until the end of January. Like Reinildo, the Canarian player suffers a torn cruciate ligament
For this match, Atlético de Madrid will not miss any player due to suspension. Of course, Mario Hermoso will have to be careful since he is only one yellow card away from accumulating five warnings and therefore if he is reprimanded against the Canarian team he would miss the match against Villarreal on the following day.
