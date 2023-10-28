Atlético de Madrid will have to host Alavés this weekend at the Cívitas Metropolitano, a team that is having a lot of problems in being able to add three by three, as they have only achieved three victories in the ten LaLiga games that have been played so far. the moment. Below we show you Atlético’s losses.
The Dutchman started the season well, but an injury has cut him off. For this meeting in Balaídos he will not be available either, except as a surprise.
More news about LaLiga
The Uruguayan has once again been absent for Atlético de Madrid. After having signed his renewal, he was injured again. Injuries are being a very important part of his career. He will not be able to arrive to face Celta.
The Brazilian footballer from Atlético de Madrid was one of the players who was having the most importance due to his weight in attack and defense. With this injury, Atlético needs to strengthen itself, as it has lost a lot of potential. He won’t be back until the end of November.
The Frenchman left the League match against Valencia injured, and the club confirmed the bad news. Lemar has ruptured his Achilles tendon, and will be sidelined for most of the season.
The winger broke his cruciate in the last derby of last season, and although he is close to returning to the team, the Mozambique player is not yet ready to play.
Vitolo will not be able to return to the field until the end of January. Like Reinildo, the Canarian player suffers a torn cruciate ligament
For this match, Atlético de Madrid will not miss any player due to suspension.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Injured #suspended #Atlético #Madrid #face #Alavés #matchday #LaLiga