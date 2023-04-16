Napoli and Milan meet this Tuesday in the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinals, with the need to win to advance to the next round. In the first leg, the local team won 1-0 thanks to a goal from Bennacer, but the Neapolitan team will have an opportunity to reverse the result at home.
However, both teams have significant concerns regarding their players. Napoli will have to deal with injuries and suspensions to some of their key players, while Milan will have to deal with the absence of their star, Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Italian team will have the loss of Giovanni Simeone, who suffered a muscle injury that will keep him away from the pitch until the end of April. Simeone has been one of Napoli’s most important players coming off the bench this season, so his absence will be a big blow to the team.
Furthermore, Napoli will have to play without two key players who are suspended: Zambo Anguissawho was sent off with a direct red card in the first leg, and Kim Min-jaewhich will be low due to the accumulation of yellow cards.
For its part, Milan will have to do without Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who has undetermined physical problems. Ibrahimovic has been an important piece for the team in recent seasons. His absence will be a hard blow for Stefano Pioli’s team, who will have to find a solution without their leader on the pitch.
In conclusion, the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final between Napoli and Milan will be a crucial meeting for both teams. Despite injury concerns and penalties, both teams will have to fight for victory if they want to advance to the semis. It will be interesting to see how the game unfolds and how the teams adapt to the adverse circumstances.
#Injured #suspended #leg #UCL #quarterfinal #Napoli #Milan
Leave a Reply