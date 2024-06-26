Next Friday, June 28, the selection of Brazil returns to action for Matchday 2 of the Group D of the Copa America 2024when measured with Paraguay in it Allegiant Stadiumlooking for their first victory after starting with a scoreless draw against Costa Rica. On the side of The Albirrojalost 2-1 against Colombia.
Fortunately for this commitment, The Canarinha There are no injuries or suspensions, unlike other teams that have already started with malaria, the same case as the Guaranis, so both coaches will be able to count on their best weapons.
In fact, in the game of Scratch du Orothe defender Eder Militao He was the only one to receive preventive cardboard from his country. In the case of the Paraguayans, the two who saw the yellow card were Andres Cubas and Gustavo Velazquez.
Without a doubt, and despite their disappointing debut, the five-time world champions are the big favourites, and in their last two matches against the Paraguayans they have won. In February 2021, in the CONMEBOL Qualifiers heading to Qatar, they beat 4-0 at home with goals from Raphinha Dias, Philippe Coutinho, Anthony Matheus and Rodrygo Goes. Previously in Asunción, The Scratch du Gold went 0-2 through Neymar junior and Lucas Paquetá.
