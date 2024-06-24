The match between France and Poland will be played on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. This match corresponds to the group stage of Euro 2024 and will take place at the BVB Stadion Dortmund stadium, in Dortmund, Germany. The match is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. (local time). Below we leave you with the injured and sanctioned players for this match on the last day of the group stage.
The only player who is injured in the France team is Kylian Mbappé, who suffered a nasal fracture in the first match of the European Championship against the Austrian team. The player already missed the match against the Netherlands and possibly, although he can play with a facial protection, he will miss the match against the Poland team
In the case of the Polish team, no player will miss this match due to injury, so they will have all their troops available for what will be the last match of the Polish team in this edition of the Euro Cup since they have been the first team. confirmed to be eliminated from the tournament after the two performances against the Netherlands and Austria.
For this match there are no players sanctioned for accumulation of cards, although there are players warned that they could miss the round of 16 if they see another card, in the case of France. Let us remember that Poland is already eliminated from the Euro Cup.
Ousmane Dembélé and Kylian Mbappé saw the yellow card against the Austrian team in the first match of the Euro Cup, while in the Polish team the following players have seen the yellow card: Slisz, Jakub Moder, Lewandowski and Szczesny
