Next Thursday, May 11, Juventus and Sevilla will face each other to face the first leg of the Europa League semifinals. For this match, both teams arrive with casualties, the Italians are more favored in this regard since they suffer from fewer players in the infirmary, neither De Sciglio nor Kaio Jorge will be available for the coach of the Turin team. Different is the case of Mendilibar, who will not be able to count on up to four players for this crucial commitment.
Next we will show you the injured and suspended players of both teams to face this match that will be played at the Juventus Stadium:
Sciglio
Juventus’ last league game against Lecce ended with a victory for Vechia Signora by two goals to one, but it also left us with an injury to De Sciglio, who in the 33rd minute of the game had to leave the green after tear the cruciate ligament. It will be low until the beginning of next year
kaio george
The young Brazilian striker is suffering from a hamstring injury and will not be available. Even so, everything indicated that he would not have minutes even if he had been available.
Juventus will not have sanctions for this match
Joan Jordan
The injury of Sevilla’s Spanish midfielder is unknown, but he is a long-term injured. He was injured on April 17 and is not expected until the beginning of July
marked
The Brazilian who arrived at Sevilla this year has spent more time in the Seville club’s infirmary. Now, he has been injured again by muscular problems. He won’t be available until early July.
Suso
The player from Cádiz is another of the players who will be out for this matchup because he suffers from a bruised Achilles tendon and everything indicates that he will be out to face Juventus in this first leg of the semifinals.
Nianzou
The injury of Sevilla’s young French central defender is unknown, but everything indicates that he will not enter Mendilibar’s squad for this important game of the season.
There are two Sevilla players who do not have the license to play in the Europa League and therefore will not be called up for this commitment. Neither Tecatito Corona nor Pape Gueye will play against Juventus.
