Sevilla is 90 minutes away from playing another Europa League final in one of their worst seasons in recent years. Mendilibar has taken the team out of the fight for salvation and has eliminated Manchester United in Europe, giving a radical turn to the season. But the semifinals are not doomed, as Juventus clinched the tie with a goal at 97′ that leaves a tie pending Thursday’s game. These are the possible casualties for both teams to win a pass to the final in Budapest in the second leg.
injured
Sevilla reaches the end of the season with a significant load of games on the starting players, since they have been in the La Liga wire for a long time and could not afford to rotate, so every week we see a player get hurt.
Lucas Ocampos He has been dragging some discomfort in the adductor and had to be changed in the first leg, but it seems that he will reach the second leg. The other Sevilla doubt is Susowho was injured against Espanyol and for the moment is training on the sidelines, although it is not ruled out that he plays.
Sanctioned
Being the semifinal round, the accumulation of cards is cleaned and therefore, except for an expulsion, nobody loses the semifinal round. The first leg was pretty clean in that regard, so all the players will be there on Thursday.
injured
Paul Pogba It has been a season to forget and it seemed that he was going to be important for the end of the campaign, but he has been injured again. The Frenchman started again after almost 400 days against Cremonese, but he did not last more than 24 minutes and had to be substituted due to a muscle injury. Pogba was very important in the first leg and is a sensitive casualty.
Another player who looks like he will be low is bonucci. The Italian central defender injured his adductor in the first leg and will not arrive in time for Thursday’s match. On the defensive line Mattia de Sciglio He was already out in the first leg due to a torn ligament in his knee and obviously he won’t be there on Thursday either.
Sanctioned
As in the Sevilla team, Allegri will be able to count on all the players who are healthy for the second leg since there was no expulsion.
More news about the Europa League:
#Injured #suspended #SevillaJuventus #Europa #League #semifinals
Leave a Reply