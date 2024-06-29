Euro 2024 had its first big surprise with the positions of Group D. On the last day Austria took first place and relegated France to being its escort, in a zone that also had the Netherlands and Poland.
In this way, the Gauls will face Belgium in the round of 16, which finished second in the even Group E where the four teams finished with 4 points. A great game is coming and that’s why we review the previous one.
Below we leave you with the injured and suspended players for this Euro 2024 round of 16 match between France and Belgium
The team coached by Deschamps will not have any injured players for this match. The French will go all out to try to advance to the next round of the Euros.
Axel Witsel
The Atlético de Madrid midfielder has not played a single minute so far in the Euro Cup and this match does not look like it will be his debut in this edition. The Belgian will be a doubt since he suffers from a muscle injury and we will hardly see him in action against the French.
Thomas Meunier
The former Borussia Dortmund and Paris Saint Germain player, among others, has not played a single minute in this edition of the Euros and, like his teammate Witsel, it does not seem that he will appear in the match against France.
For this match, there will be no player who will miss this match due to suspension. Remember that in the quarter-finals the cycle of yellow cards restarts, so only those who are sent off in this round can miss the match of the next round.
