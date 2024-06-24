The match between Croatia and Italy, corresponding to the third day of the group stage of Euro 2024, will be played today, Monday, June 24, 2024. The match will take place at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig and is scheduled for 9:00 p.m.: 00 hours (local time)
This is a crucial match on the final day of the group stage, and both teams will seek to ensure their qualification to the next phase, since both have options to advance to the next round as second classified in the group, or even being one of the best thirds.
Croatia has not been the team in recent years and is now fighting to try to qualify for the next round even if it is as third place. The only player at risk of missing this match is Vlasic as he suffers from a calf injury.
For this crucial match for the Italian team, the only player who runs the risk of missing the match due to suspension is Dimarco, the Inter Milan full-back, this would be a more than sensitive loss for Spalleti’s team. The player will be a doubt because he suffers a calf injury.
For this match, no team will have a player who misses the match on the third day of Group B of the Euro Cup due to suspension. The only Croatian player who could miss the next match due to accumulation of cards is Ivusic
In the Italian team there are several players who could miss the round of 16 clash. This is the case of players like Donnarumma, Cistante, Pellegrini and Calafiori.
More news about Euro 2024
#Injured #suspended #Croatia #Italy #Euro #Cup
Leave a Reply